They’re back! Raider Nation fans enter Allegiant Stadium for first time after ribbon-cutting

It is just a preseason game, but don’t tell that to Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Davis waited all year to be inside Allegiant Stadium to watch an NFL game ... with fans.

That moment finally arrived Saturday just before the exhibition against the Seattle Seahawks, with Davis and other dignitaries on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Last season, the Raiders decided not to allow fans inside the stadium because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas before the 2020 season.

COVID-19 cases are again on the rise across the U.S., prompting the stadium and team to mandate face masks “in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State of Nevada Emergency Directive 047 ... regardless of vaccination status.”

This will be the only preseason game the Raiders will play inside Allegiant Stadium. The next two exhibitions will be on the road against the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

The real party will come just before the Raiders’ regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 12 in a Monday night game on ESPN.