NFL Week 11: Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs live updates, score, injuries

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken) AP

The Las Vegas Raiders headed into a Sunday night showdown trying for a fourth consecutive win.

But it won’t be easy as the defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs roll into Allegiant Stadium with revenge on their minds.

The Raiders got the upper hand in the last meeting with a 40-32 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. Sunday in front of a national TV audience.

Follow along here for live game updates, injuries and scoring updates as they happen.

Lamarcus Joyner back on COVID list

Raiders’ slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner was returned to the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning.

He had been taken off on Friday after contact tracing.

Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner hits Cleveland wide receiver Jarvis Landry to break up a pass. Kirk Irwin AP

It is unknown if Joyner tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Raiders activated offensive lineman Jaryd Jones-Smith.

Chiefs release hype video

As if this matchup can’t get any more exciting, the Chiefs’ social media team released a video on Saturday, using the Raiders’ 40-32 victory over the Chiefs earlier in the year as the starting point.

Ready to take down the house pic.twitter.com/gHUpWivMfx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 20, 2020

Scenes ranged from national analysts weighing in on the “victory lap” the Raiders took around Arrowhead Stadium after that Week 5 victory to Jon Gruden’s news conference from this past week to highlights of past Chiefs’ success against the Raiders.

What channel is the Raiders Chiefs game on?

The game will be seen nationally on NBC and in the Fresno area, shown on KSEE 24.

The “Football Night in America” pregame show got underway at 4 p.m.

This marks the Raiders’ first prime-time game on NBC this season.

If this match up is anything like the last one, we're in for one heck of a game.



Chiefs vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football. Who's taking the victory lap? #KCvsLV pic.twitter.com/C01GkkMjGn — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) November 22, 2020

How to stream Raiders-Chiefs

If you’re not in front of your television, you can watch the game at NBCSports.com and via the NBC Sports app on desktops, mobile and tablets.

The full HD-quality video stream will come directly from the NBC broadcast.

The NBC Sports app is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, as well as the Windows Store and Roku Channel Store and on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox and Chromecast.