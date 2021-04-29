Las Vegas Raiders pick Alex Leatherwood in the first round. What Raider Nation is saying

An image of Alabama tackle Alex Leatherwood is displayed on stage after he was chosen by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 17th pick of the 2021 NFL draft Thursday in Cleveland. AP

The Las Vegas Raiders went offense with the 17th overall pick, with the selection of offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

After the pick was made, many observers were once again surprised with the team’s first-round choice. Even NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah graded Leatherwood as a second-rounder.

The Raiders had plenty of players to choose from, including Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, TCU safety Trevon Moehrig, Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley.

Instead, Leatherwood was the choice for Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden.

The senior started all 13 games for the national champion Crimson Tide and was awarded the Outland Trophy, given to the NCAA’s best interior lineman. Leatherwood was also a unanimous first-team Associated Press All-America selection.

Still, the selection didn’t sit too well with Raider Nation and national analysts.

Imagine hiring a draft expert as a GM, just for him to turn out to be the worst expert ever. Yet another reach. — Joe (@JCO187) April 30, 2021

Raiders could have taken Alex Leatherwood tomorrow hopefully the reach actually pays off. #NFLDraft #RaiderNation — Jeff Kelton (@AngelsBruh27) April 30, 2021

Raiders reaching is now a draft tradition..



Gruden & Mayock's 1st 3 drafts:



*2019, 4th Overall: DE Clelin Ferrell

--@MoveTheSticks' 19th best player



*2020, 19th Overall: CB Damon Arnette

--DJ's 59th best player



*2021, 17th Overall: T Alex Leatherwood

--DJ's 62nd best player — Dustyn W (@CallMeDBlock) April 30, 2021

I still cannot believe the Raiders brass just took Alex Leatherwood with the 17th pick. It is almost like they think their defense is good. There are at least 10 defensive players available right now that they should have taken. — Jason McCallum (@JMacSC) April 30, 2021

Alex Leatherwood had NO BUSINESS being drafted @ pick #17. He was just as shocked as the rest of us LMFAOOOOOO — Frank Lucas (@Luke_The_Duke00) April 30, 2021

The Raiders coming with another reach. Alabama OT Alex Leatherwood heading to Vegas. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 30, 2021

Alex Leatherwood is my No. 69 overall player.



Last year, Damon Arnette was my No. 99 overall player.#Raiders took both in Round 1 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 30, 2021

There were others who were OK with the pick.

Alex Leatherwood is a good pick. I will not hear otherwise.



He’s an athletic beast from Alabama who has a ton of experience. Get out of here w/ bashing the pick, what else do you want lol — Aspiring Part-Time UM Fan (@dayyUM_glasgow) April 30, 2021

Aight, I'm calm...

Rooting for Alex Leatherwood, not his fault. He just got PAID big time with this reach. Welcome to #RaiderNation. — Farid (@FaridTheDeafGuy) April 30, 2021

Once that report came out on Alex Leatherwood's wing span (84 5/8", 90 percentile), I knew Tom Cable's ears perked up big time. #Raiders #RaiderNation — Ray Aspuria (@RaynMaker82) April 30, 2021

#Raiders fans, here is @RandyMueller_ on Alex Leatherwood, 4/14 (46:46 mark). Really high on him as first-round prospect.https://t.co/QAG8Uu531q — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) April 30, 2021

Alabama head coach Nick Saban and offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood hold the trophy after their win against Ohio State in the NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Jan. 12, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Alabama won 52-24. Lynne Sladky AP