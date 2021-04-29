Football
Las Vegas Raiders pick Alex Leatherwood in the first round. What Raider Nation is saying
The Las Vegas Raiders went offense with the 17th overall pick, with the selection of offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.
After the pick was made, many observers were once again surprised with the team’s first-round choice. Even NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah graded Leatherwood as a second-rounder.
The Raiders had plenty of players to choose from, including Virginia Tech tackle Christian Darrisaw, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, TCU safety Trevon Moehrig, Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye and Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley.
Instead, Leatherwood was the choice for Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden.
The senior started all 13 games for the national champion Crimson Tide and was awarded the Outland Trophy, given to the NCAA’s best interior lineman. Leatherwood was also a unanimous first-team Associated Press All-America selection.
Still, the selection didn’t sit too well with Raider Nation and national analysts.
There were others who were OK with the pick.
