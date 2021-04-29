Las Vegas Raiders draft tracker: Will Jon Gruden go offense or defense with the 17th pick?

The 2021 NFL draft is finally here.

The Las Vegas Raiders enter Thursday with a total of eight picks, including No. 17 overall on the first of the three-day event.

It is the third year that general manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden will work together to make selections for the franchise. Well, it is more Gruden deciding on the picks.

Gruden and Mayock need to get it right with this draft. The Raiders have plenty of needs on their roster and it is unsure what the team will do with its first-round pick.

Offense or defense? The Raiders traded away center Rodney Hudson and guard Gabe Jackson. Las Vegas could look at offensive line help at 17.

However, the Raider have defensive issues and plenty of players will be available, whether it is a cornerback, safety, linebacker, edge rusher or defensive tackle.

In past first rounds under the Gruden, the Raiders went with:

2018: Tackle Kolton Miller.

2019: Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, running back Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram.

2020: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and cornerback Damon Arnette.

The Fresno Bee will be updating this story throughout the draft. In the meantime, we gave it a go with our last mock draft for the Raiders before the real draft kicks off Thursday in Cleveland.

Who we have the Raiders drafting

Round 1 (17): Using the Pro Football Network simulator, we found that available players who make sense here are linebacker Micah Parsons, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, defensive end Kwity Paye and cornerback Caleb Farley. We leaned toward Parsons, but our pick is USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Also, tackle Tevin Jenkins can’t be ruled out. The Raiders could trade back to select him, but Vera-Tucker seems like a Gruden choice rather than taking a defensive player, which Las Vegas really needs.

Here are the rest of our selections:

Round 2 (48): Safety Richie Grant

Round 3 (79, 80): Tackle Spencer Brown, edge Rashad Weaver

Round 4 (121): Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin

Round 5 (162, 167): Linebacker Charles Snowden, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste

Round 6 (200): Running back Javian Hawkins