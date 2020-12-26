Glimmer of hope for the Raiders? Las Vegas needs plenty of help, including from themselves

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) kneels in the end zone before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker) AP

The Las Vegas Raiders are fighting for their playoff lives.

And beating the Miami Dolphins is critical.

So far, the Raiders are doing their part, jumping out to a 7-0 lead after Derek Carr leaped for a first-quarter rushing touchdown in the last of three NFL games Saturday.

Carr is just a game removed from having to leave early against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a groin injury.

The Dolphins answered with a field goal to trim the Raiders’ lead to 7-3 late in the first quarter.

But after a Raiders field goal, Las Vegas led 10-3 with the game less than 7 minutes away from halftime.

The Raiders and Dolphins traded field goals as Las Vegas took a 13-6 lead into halftime.

To open the second half, Miami tied the game 13-13 on Myles Gaskin’s 12-yard touchdown reception from Tua Tagovailoa with 10:31 left in the third quarter.

For the Raiders (7-7) to make the playoffs, they have to beat the Dolphins and hope Miami and the Baltimore Ravens lose their remaining games.

Of course, Las Vegas also would need to beat the Denver Broncos in the season finale.

Raiders did well in first half

The Raiders’ defense haven’t fared well all season.

But Las Vegas pressured Tagovailoa in the first half.

The Raiders only allowed the Dolphins to muster 121 total yards in the first half. Tagovailoa was 10 of 13 for 45 yards.

Darren Waller sets record

Waller set the franchise record for most receptions in a season by a tight end.

Waller needed three receptions to pass Todd Christensen (95 in 1986) for the most receptions in a single season by a tight end in franchise history.

He set that in the first half.

Check back for updates throughout Saturday’s contest as well as after the game for reaction and video.