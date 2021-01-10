Bulldogs, improving rapidly on offense, race by San Jose State for third straight win

Fresno State guard Jordan Campbell, right, tries to get a shot up and around Wyoming’s Kwane Marble II during the Bulldogs’ 81-61 victory at the Save Mart Center on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

It wasn’t that long ago, not even two weeks, that Fresno State looked lost at the offensive end. Short practice time and games due to COVID-19, the Bulldogs were dreadful in their first two conference games, a pair of 22-point losses at Colorado State.

But they appear to have put some pieces together very quickly after beating up San Jose State 80-65 on Sunday at the Save Mart Center, with Deon Stroud leading the Bulldogs to a third win in a row.

Stroud scored a team-high 22 points in 23 minutes on the floor, hitting 8 of 12 shots including 5 of 6 from the 3-point line. In the Bulldogs’ first six games, Stroud was 7 of 17 from three.

Fresno State (5-3, 3-3 Mountain West) hit a season-high 13 threes and at 44.8% were far better there than they had been against Division I opponents — counting backward it had hit 26.9%, 33.3%, 31.3%, 20% and 17.4%.

The Bulldogs also had a season-high tying 14 assists, matching the number they had in a victory over NCAA Division II Fresno Pacific.

Jordan Campbell added 16 points with nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals.

Bulldogs women lose to Bakersfield

The Fresno State women, down two starters due to COVID-19 protocols, lost 81-69 to Cal State Bakersfield.

The Bulldogs were scheduled to play San Jose State on Friday and again on Sunday, but with an undisclosed number of players in quarantine after coming into contact with someone outside the program that had tested positive for the coronavirus they did not have enough players for the first game of the series.

The second game of the Mountain West Conference series was postponed as well, due to coronavirus-related issues in the Spartans’ program.

That left Fresno State scrambling to find a game, and the Roadrunners made the drive up the 99 and beat the Bulldogs with Jayden Eggleston recording a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Fresno State (4-5) was without guard Aly Gamez and forward Maddi Utti, the reigning Player of the Year in the conference. Haley Cavinder led the Bulldogs with 17 points and eight rebounds and Hanna Cavinder added 14 points with five assists.

The Bulldogs hit 34.8% of their shots, including 5 of 26 (19.2%) from the 3-point line.