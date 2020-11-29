Bulldogs shut down by positive coronavirus tests for a third time

The Fresno State men’s basketball team is back in a 14-day quarantine following positive coronavirus tests within the program, the third time the Bulldogs have had to stop basketball activities since returning to campus.

The game scheduled Monday against UC Riverside at the Save Mart Center has been canceled and it as well as games at Pepperdine on Dec. 5, against Northridge on Dec. 8 and against Cal Poly on Dec. 12 will be canceled or rescheduled.

“Though we have followed all proper COVID-19 protocols, unfortunately, we have confirmed multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within our men’s basketball program,” athletics director Terry Tumey said in a statement from the athletics department.

“Per our established protocols, the men’s basketball program will pause all athletic activity for a minimum of two weeks, as recommended by the CDC and the Fresno County Department of Public Health.”

The positive tests and quarantine are not related to the Bulldogs’ game at Pacific on Friday, which was delayed and then postponed while the Tigers waited for test results, according to an athletics department source.

