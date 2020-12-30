Fresno State men’s basketball at Colorado State: Bulldogs hit depth not seen since 2010

Fresno State forward Orlando Robinson, right, drives to the basket against William Jessup’s Matthew Schmidt in the Bulldogs’ 87-47 victory Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2020 in Fresno. Robinson finished with a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno State had one day to try to get in some work during its two-game series at Colorado State, opening Mountain West Conference men’s basketball play.

But, clearly, coach Justin Hutson and the Bulldogs are not looking at a quick fix at the offensive end. Short practice time with three coronavirus-related pauses and with 10 new players trying to find their way, they remained messy in the halfcourt in an 81-59 loss to the Rams on Wednesday at Moby Arena.

The Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games by 20 or more points for the first time since 2010.

Fresno State (2-2, 0-2 in the MW) was down by 24 points at halftime after hitting just 7 of 32 shots (21.9%) including 2 of 14 from the 3-point line (14.3%) and even 1 of 7 from the foul line (14.3%).

The Bulldogs also had eight turnovers, scoring at an anemic .472 points per possession.

It got better in the second half, but only marginally. Guard Deon Stroud, limited to four minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls, scored 12 of his career-high 16 points before fouling out with 8:03 to go. Orlando Robinson put together his fourth double-double in a row to start the season with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Up next

WYOMING AT FRESNO STATE

Where and when: Save Mart Center; Saturday, 4 p.m.

Streaming/Radio: Mountain West Network/ESPN940AM

Records: Bulldogs 2-2, 0-2 in the MW; Wyoming 6-1, 0-0

Series: Bulldogs lead 20-11

Coaches: Justin Hutson (36-30, in third season); Jeff Linder (6-1 in first season, 86-51 overall)