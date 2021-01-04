Bulldogs play through Orlando Robinson. He gets career-high 33, and they get a win

Fresno State forward Orlando Robinson, right, eyes a jump shot over Fresno Pacific’s Aamondae Coleman in the first half of their game at the Save Mart Center in Fresno on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Fresno State played through Orlando Robinson from start to finish and put together its most efficient game of the season on Monday in an 81-61 victory over Wyoming at the Save Mart Center.

The 7-foot sophomore scored a career-high 33 points and with 13 rebounds had his fifth double-double in six games.

Robinson hit 12 of 16 shots including his only attempt from the 3-point line, had one assist, two blocks and two steals. He might have had five assists, making four deft passes out of the paint to shooters ranging from open to wide open, but those shots did not go down.

Fresno State (3-3, 1-3 Mountain West) also got 17 points and nine rebounds from Christian Gray and 11 from Deon Stroud, hitting 55.4% of its shots and scoring at 1.266 points per possession.

In the Bulldogs’ first three conference games, it had scored at .779 and .819 points per possession in 22-point losses at Colorado State and 1.014 in a loss to the Cowboys (7-2, 1-1) in the first of a two-game series.

