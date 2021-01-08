Bulldogs take another step, get a big assist on defense and beat San Jose State

Fresno State forward Orlando Robinson, right, goes up for a shot while being fouled by Wyoming’s Jeremiah Oden in the Bulldogs’ 81-61 victory at the Save Mart Center on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Robinson scored a career-high 33 points in the victory. ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Fresno State took another forward step at the offensive end, playing through the 7-foot Orlando Robinson on Friday in a 79-64 victory over San Jose State at the Save Mart Center.

Robinson had his sixth double-double in seven games and was almost there by halftime, finishing with 23 points and 14 rebounds.

But the assists numbers are still low, the turnovers still high and the assisted basket percentage one of the worst in the nation.

The Bulldogs (4-3, 2-3 Mountain West) really turned this game at the defensive end, after coach Justin Hutson inserted the 7-1 freshman Braxton Meah into the game along with Robinson.

With two 7-footers on the floor, the Spartans had difficulty getting shots. Meah, whether protecting the rim or out on the floor defending the ball, was a high-energy and very long presence on the floor.

San Jose State (2-7, 0-5) came in the worst shooting team in the Mountain West Conference, but when Meah entered at the 15:31 mark in the second half the Spartans had hit 21 of 38 shots (55.3%).

They were just 5 of 17 (29.4%) the rest of the way with seven turnovers, allowing the Bulldogs to turn what had been a 5-point deficit when Meah hit the floor into a 15-point victory.

