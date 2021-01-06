Bulldogs women have game against San Jose State postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing

FRESNO BEE

The Fresno State women’s basketball team, which has split its first two series in Mountain West Conference play, has had its game on Friday against San Jose State postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing in its program.

The Bulldogs did not have a positive coronavirus test, an athletics department source said, but several members of the team had contact with an outside individual who has since tested positive.

The conference will announce a rescheduled date for the game once finalized by the league and the Bulldogs’ and San Jose State athletics departments.

Fresno State (4-4, 2-2 in the MW) and San Jose State also are scheduled to play at 1 p.m. on Sunday in Phoenix., and the Bulldogs are expected to have enough players through quarantine protocols to play that game.

The Spartans (2-2, 1-2) moved basketball operations to the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa due to coronavirus-related public health guidelines in Santa Clara County.