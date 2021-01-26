Education Lab: What lifting the stay-at-home order means for Fresno-area schools

Isabel Dieppa

Know someone who also cares about these important education issues?

Forward this newsletter to a friend or colleague - and they can sign up here.

.........

Hello education readers,

Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted a regional stay-at-home order Monday for the San Joaquin Valley. The move was seen as good news for restaurants and hairstylists. But, for Fresno’s largest schools, not much will change in the near future.

The Fresno Unified School District will stick to its reopening plan and wait to bring students back to in-person learning until the county reaches the orange Tier 3 in the state’s color-coded “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” of coronavirus safety measures. The orange tier represents “moderate” risk levels for spreading COVID-19. To get to the orange tier, positive coronavirus cases would need to dip between 1 and 3.9 daily cases per 100,000.

Clovis Unified School District students who have been learning in-person part-time before Dec. 18 can continue to go to campuses. The district planned to phase in middle and high school students earlier but had to delay that return at least three times because county guidelines changed.

Clovis Unified has not set a return date for older students, Kelly Avants told the Ed Lab but is following the county guidelines.

On Jan. 21, the Fresno County Department of Public Health sent a letter to superintendents about its policy on reopening schools. Until Fresno County’s COVID-19 positive case rate is 25 cases per 100,000 people, schools can not bring back any additional students to learn on campus.

Fresno’s Central Unified School District’s reopening plan is also not changing. The district will wait to bring back students in grades k-6 until the county is in the red Tier 2, and students in grades 7-12 will return when the county is in the orange Tier 3.

Live Q &A event

But what about the long-term plans for returning students to campus?

And many questions remain about when it will be safe to reopen classrooms, how students and teachers will be protected, and how to overcome the challenges of distance learning, among many others.

Do you have questions you’d like to ask school leaders and health experts?

Join us on Jan 29, as Ed Lab’s Isabel Sophia Dieppa and Monica Velez moderate a panel discussion with CUSD Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell, Deputy Superintendent at the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, Hank Gutierrez, Assistant Director of the Fresno County Health Department, David Luchini, and Fresno County Health Department Dr. John Zweifler.

We will be taking your questions, asking what will school reopening looks like and when they will possibly reopen. Be sure to submit your questions to us at edlab@fresnobee.com and tune in on Jan 29 at noon.

You can RSVP for the event here!

Stories from The Bee’s Education Lab

Join the Ed Lab’s new Facebook group

We are excited to unveil the Ed Lab Newsroom Facebook group. This group is a virtual lab where reporters meet and interact with members of the Fresno-area community. The purpose of this group is to create a hands-on space where we engage on education issues impacting children, parents, and teachers, and where we can learn more about educational needs in the San Joaquin Valley. We are excited to host weekly lives and informative workshops to help inform and discuss education issues in the valley. Join our group! Have any good news, grants, competitions, or call-outs? Let us know! We would love to highlight your work and exciting projects. You can submit projects, educational contests, or resources at edlab@fresnobee.com.

ASK THE ED LAB

Do you have an education question you’d like for us to answer? Have a story tip? Contact the Ed Lab team at edlab@fresnobee.com.

Like this newsletter? Forward to a friend. They can sign up here.