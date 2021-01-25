State lifts stay-home order for Fresno, Valley. Here’s what it means for local businesses

A decision Monday by state leaders to lift a regional stay-at-home order for the San Joaquin Valley, as well as two other major parts of the state, means that restaurants in Fresno County and its neighboring counties can immediately resume outdoor dining, while barbers and hairstylists can start cutting hair indoors once again.

Instead of sweeping restrictions on many types of business operations aimed at reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus and easing a surge of cases putting a strain on hospitals, Valley counties will now revert back to a system of color-coded tiers for business reopening based on the prevalence of new COVID-19 infections and the assessed risk of transmitting the virus in the community.

Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced and Tulare counties will resume their status in purple Tier 1 of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Tier 1 is the most restrictive of the four levels, representing “widespread” risk of spreading the virus. But it does allow restaurants to immediately be able to offer outdoor dining.

Under the stay-at-home order that’s been in effect in the San Joaquin Valley since December, eateries have been limited to take-out or delivery service only – although some businesses have defied the order and served meals to customers for on-site dining.

Hair salons, nail salons and barber shops, which were to have been closed under the stay-home order, will be able to resume their services indoors. Retail stores can expand their capacity somewhat, increasing from 20% under the regional order to 25% under the purple tier.

Chuck Van Fleet, owner of Vino Grill & Spirits in Fresno and head of the local chapter of the California Restaurant Association, said he was pleased to see the order lifted so restaurants can begin bringing employees back to their jobs.

“Getting our people back is the first thing,” he told The Bee on Monday morning. “We’re a long way from making money or even breaking even, but we can get some of our employees back on the payroll so they can get on with their lives, get off unemployment and let them make some money.”

Van Fleet said his business will be able to bring five employees back to work to resume outdoor dining. He said his business, which includes retail sales of wines, has helped him weather the closure order. “People have been staying at home and drinking more,” he said.

Lifting the order comes at a time when Fresno County and neighboring Valley counties are farther than ever from being able to move from purple Tier 1 into the less-restrictive red Tier 2, denoting “substantial” risk of viral transmission in the community. As of last week, Fresno County had an average number of more than 75 new cases of COVID-19 per day per 100,000 residents – more than 10 times the threshold of seven or fewer cases per 100,000 to emerge from purple into the red tier, in which restaurants could resume indoor dining.

Also last week, nearly one in five Fresno County residents getting coronavirus tests were shown to test positive for the virus – more than double the positivity rate needed to move to the less restrictive red tier.

