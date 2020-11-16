Fresno Bee Logo
Here’s what Fresno County’s new coronavirus restrictions mean for your child’s school

With Fresno County returning to California’s purple tier of most-restrictive coronavirus safety measures, local schools that are already open won’t be forced to close again.

Any school that hasn’t reopened must remain closed unless that school has been approved for a reopening waiver by health department officials, according to California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

Fresno County landed in the purple tier on Monday, a day ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled update. News of the incoming restrictions on churches, businesses, and schools wasn’t a surprise.

COVID-19 infections have been skyrocketing to the highest levels seen in months in Fresno County, including more than 1,000 new cases reported over about seven days last week.

This story will be updated.

Monica Velez is the early education and K-12 reporter for The Bee’s Education Lab. The daughter of Salvadoran immigrants covered immigration for Valley Public Radio and worked as a health reporter at The Bee’s sister paper, The Merced Sun-Star. Velez, a Bay Area native, earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and minored in creative writing from California State University, Sacramento.
