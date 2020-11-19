Fresno Unified schools have a different plan for bringing students back. What we know

There’s no set date for when Fresno County’s largest school district will reopen for in-person classes, but it will be on a part-time hybrid schedule different from other large local districts whenever students return.

The Fresno Unified School District will continue distance learning until the county reaches the orange Tier 3 in the state’s color-coded “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” of coronavirus safety measures and restrictions. The orange tier represents “moderate” risk levels for spreading COVID-19. To get to the orange tier, positive coronavirus cases would need to dip between 1 and 3.9 daily cases per 100,000.

“Many of the other districts picked an arbitrary date (to reopen for in-person classes),” said Fresno Teachers Association President Manuel Bonilla. “If we hit the orange tier, that means people are following guidelines, and we hope that translates into the classroom.”

On Monday, Fresno County slid back to the purple Tier 1 — the most restrictive tier for reopening businesses - after being in the red Tier 2 for almost two months. Still, under state and county guidelines, school districts that opened for in-person classes were allowed to remain open.

Dozens of school districts in the San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno Unified, have also applied and been approved for a waiver that allows elementary schools to reopen regardless of the number of positive cases in each county.

Education Lab newsletter Exploring the early education, K-12 and higher education issues critical to our community. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fresno Unified does have small cohorts of students going onto all campuses, but students are utilizing the school’s WiFi and are continuing distance learning. Teachers are not teaching students in person.

Small groups of Clovis Unified School District elementary students returned to campuses last month and have been phased back into classrooms slowly, with a near full return of elementary students by Jan. 19. The Sanger Unified School District reopened for in-person elementary school classes on Nov. 2.

All Central Unified School District campuses, except for Madison Elementary School, have also been open for small cohorts of students who have the most need, district Spokesperson Sonja Dosti said in an email. The district is in the process of applying for a waiver, she confirmed.

Last month, Central Unified board members unanimously approved a reopening plan that has elementary students returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 11.

Fresno Unified, the third-largest district in the state, is one of the largest employers in the area, with more than 10,500 employees and about 74,000 students. The district has a responsibility to make sure reopening campuses does not contribute to the spread of COVID-19, said Paul Idsvoog, Fresno Unified’s chief executive of human resources.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“If we do something that creates destruction, then we create destruction for the whole community,” he told The Bee. “If we do something to contribute to the spread of coronavirus, then we contributed to the spread of the whole Valley.”

What does the hybrid schedule for elementary students look like?

At Fresno Unified’s office space in downtown Fresno at the Bitwise building on Van Ness, staffers and labor partners have filled up whiteboards with ideas for the part-time hybrid schedules for elementary school students.

When schools do reopen for in-person classes, the district will bring in elementary students starting with transitional kindergartners and kindergartners and phasing in other grades, district Spokesperson Amy Idsvoog said. While at the same time, the district will begin to bring back up to 25% of student enrollment at the secondary level.

The district had whittled it down to two options.

The first option will have two groups of students. Group A will be on campus two days a week, and group B will be on campus the other two days that week.

The second option has group A and group B on campus four days a week every other week. So, group A will be on campus for one week and learn remotely the next week. The week group A learns remotely, group B will be on campus, and the following week will be distance learning.

Out of the four largest school districts in the county, Fresno Unified is the only district to offer options where only one group of students are on campus for full days. Clovis Unified and Sanger Unified both adopted the AM/PM model, where one group of students is on campus for around two hours, either in the morning or afternoon.

The district wanted to minimize the number of students at each campus, Bonilla told The Bee, instead of having double the number of students on campus in one day and sanitizing the school in between the morning and afternoon.

With these two hybrid schedules, Amy Idsvoog added, parents also won’t have to pick up their children in the middle of the workday. The schedule could be tweaked as guidelines shift during the pandemic.

Fresno Unified is sending out a survey to parents with children in elementary school on Friday asking which hybrid schedule they would prefer and if they intend to send their children back to campuses. The district will host a virtual town hall to discuss reopening plans from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. You can find the link to tune in here.

When will middle and high school students return?

Unlike Fresno Unified elementary students, middle and high school students won’t all be able to return to campuses.

Only secondary students who meet specific criteria will be able to return, Amy Idsvoog said, similar to how Fresno Unified has chosen certain students with the most need to come onto campus for small cohorts. Middle and high schools will be able to have about 25% of student capacity at a time under social distancing guidelines.

Secondary students who meet the district’s criteria to return to campuses can also opt to continue distance learning, Amy Idsvoog added.

This story will be updated.

The Education Lab is a local journalism initiative that highlights education issues critical to the advancement of the San Joaquin Valley. It is funded by donors. Read more from The Bee’s Education Lab on our website.