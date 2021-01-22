Clovis schools won’t bring back more students on Feb. 1 as planned. Here’s what we know

The return date for Clovis Unified middle and high school to start part-time in-person learning has been pushed back again, according to emails obtained by The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab.

In an email to CUSD staff late Friday, Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell cited new COVID-19 regulations from the Fresno County Health Department as the reason more students won’t return on Feb. 1, as planned.

The Fresno County Department of Public Health updated its guidelines Thursday, requiring the county’s case rate to be 25 cases per 100,000 residents before more students can return to classrooms.

As of this week, Fresno County’s case rate is 72 per 100,000.

The order does not impact any students who have already returned to campuses, O’Farrell said in the email.

Clovis Unified middle and high school students were set to return to part-time in-person classes on Feb 1. Although students will not return, all staff can return to working onsite following health and safety protocols according to the email.

Students who were attending in-person classes before Dec. 18 can continue to learn on campuses, the email said. A return date for other students has not been set.

Friday’s announcement was at least the third time Clovis has been forced to delay bringing back middle and high school students.