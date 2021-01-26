Join us for Ed Lab Live: ‘Fresno County School Reopenings: Answers to your questions’

Some schools in Fresno County are preparing to reopen, but many questions remain.

Is it safe to re-open schools? How will it work? What happens if there’s an outbreak at a school?

Join Fresno Bee Education Lab reporters Isabel Dieppa and Monica Velez at Noon Jan. 29 for a live Q&A about school reopenings.

The panel:

David Luchini and Dr. John Zweifler, Fresno County Health Department officials

Hank Gutierrez, deputy superintendent at the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools

Eimear O’Farrell, Clovis Unified School District superintendent

We are taking questions in advance from the community. You can submit your question via the RSVP link below. You can also ask questions during the live Q&A in the comments.

»» RSVP and submit your question here

Panelists

—

What: School Reopenings: Answers to your questions

When: Noon, Friday, Jan. 29

Where: This free event will livestream on fresnobee.com’s homepage, and on Facebook and YouTube.

—

Hank Gutierrez is the deputy superintendent at the Fresno County Office of Education and oversees departments spanning from curriculum and instruction to court and community schools.

Dr. Eimear O’Farrell is the superintendent of Clovis Unified School District. She has served at both the elementary and secondary level, as a teacher, GIS, learning director, elementary principal and deputy principal.

David Luchini started his career with the Fresno County Department of Public Health as a public health nurse. Today, he serves as assistant director. Part of his passion lies in educating future generations, particularly those in high school, on the importance of healthy outcomes.

Dr. John Zweifler is a family physician with decades of experience in primary care, medical education and health care administration. He works on population health issues with the Fresno County Department of Public Health and is a medical consultant with The Terry Group.

Isabel Sophia Dieppa is the engagement reporter for The Fresno Bee’s Education Lab.

Monica Velez is the early education and K-12 reporter for The Bee’s Education Lab.