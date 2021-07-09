Gun violence in Fresno is on an upswing. Here’s a look at what’s happened this year

Friday’s shooting of a woman at Herndon and First streets in Fresno highlights the problem of gun violence in the City of Fresno.

2021 began with five homicides in its first week, and the city continues to see gun violence at a surging rate.

Crime data released last week by the state Department of Justice showed 2020 to be the most violent year in more than two decades. And, 2021 is outpacing last year.

Here are some of the shooting incidents that made headlines so far this year: