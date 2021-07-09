Woman critically wounded in shooting at major northeast Fresno intersection. Gunman on loose

A Fresno Police officer walks past a small SUV with windows shattered by gunfire where it came to rest at Herndon Avenue and First Street on Friday morning, July 9, 2021. The driver, a woman in her 30s, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. jwalker@fresnobee.com

A gunman is at large after a shooting that led to a crash Friday morning at the intersection of Herndon Avenue and First Street.

Fresno police say a woman in her 30s was shot while driving north on First. As she tried to escape in her car, she crashed into a white pickup. She was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have a large crime scene and blocked off streets in the area, including Herndon to westbound traffic at Millbrook Avenue and First north of Sierra Avenue.

Police spokeswoman Diana Vega Trueba said the shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. The woman was driving a brown SUV northbound on First when the shooter, a man riding in a light-colored sedan driven by a third person, fired at her. The wounded woman’s SUV crashed into the pickup at the Herndon intersection.

Vega Trueba said the shooter, believed to be a white male in his mid-40s, and the woman likely know each other, but no additional details on the relationship were released. The suspect is described as having a heavy build and a bald head.

Other details, including the direction the shooter went from the scene, were not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.