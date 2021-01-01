Two men gunned down in Fresno on the first day of the New Year. Here’s what police know

Fresno police are investigating a double murder on the first day of 2021 after two men were gunned down in southeast Fresno.

The shooting took place just before 10 a.m. on East Olive Avenue, just west of Peach Avenue, according to Lt. Steve Viveros. The victims, one a 19-year-old man, were in the parking area of a large apartment complex when gunshots rang out.

The age of the other victim was not immediately available.

Viveros said both men were hit multiple times by bullets, and one died at a hospital and the other at the scene. Neither were identified pending notification of family.

The double homicide on New Year’s Day took place after the city concluded 2020 with the most homicides in nearly 30 years, more the 70.

This story will be updated.