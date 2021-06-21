Crime

Man found by police with gunshot wound dies at Fresno apartment complex

A man with a gunshot wound died Sunday night after police found him in the parking lot of an apartment in Fresno.

Officers were called to the Westwood Village Apartments at West Shields and North Valentine avenues around 10 p.m. to check on the man. Police rendered aid and attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was described as Hispanic male in his 20s.

Homicide detectives were looking for witnesses and evidence, but did not release any suspect information.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service