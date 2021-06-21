Man found by police with gunshot wound dies at Fresno apartment complex

A man with a gunshot wound died Sunday night after police found him in the parking lot of an apartment in Fresno.

Officers were called to the Westwood Village Apartments at West Shields and North Valentine avenues around 10 p.m. to check on the man. Police rendered aid and attempted CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was described as Hispanic male in his 20s.

Homicide detectives were looking for witnesses and evidence, but did not release any suspect information.