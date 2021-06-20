One dead, two wounded in early morning shooting in Fresno

Fresno Police detectives are investigating an early morning shooting near Neilson Park in southwest Fresno that left one man dead and two victims wounded.

The initial call came in at 2:12 a.m. via Shot Spotter, the gunshot detection system with 12 rounds fired in the 1600 block of South Delno Avenue, and police received a number of 911 calls regarding a shooting in the area, Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

While police were responding, three gunshot victims were dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center and after hospital staff attempted life-saving measures one was pronounced dead at 2:33 a.m.

There was no update available on the two other shooting victims.

