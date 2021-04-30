Fresno Police called to Fashion Fair after gun shown inside mall. Then other firearms were found

Three individuals were arrested Friday at Fashion Fair mall after Fresno Police found firearms inside the a silver sedan. One of the men had displayed a gun in his waistband in the mall, police said. ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno Police arrested three individuals Friday evening at Fashion Fair mall.

According to Capt. Tom Rowe, officers responded to a report of a man flashing a gun at another person inside the mall, though the gun never was fully pulled out.

The man, who was with two others, was part of a group that initially was stopped for smoking in smoking prohibited area.

As the the group was driving off from the mall, officers stopped the vehicle and found firearms inside, police said.

The three individuals were all arrested.

There was no other immediately details on the suspects.

Because of the large police presence with cop cars in front of the north side of Fashion Fair by Shaw Avenue, some would-be shoppers were concerned that another shooting occurred at the mall.

However, police said no shots were ever fire and customers did not evacuate the mall.

Nonetheless, Friday was the latest incident of police responding to a situation at Fashion Fair this year.

Earlier this month, shots were fired while two groups of men fought outside in the area near the Shoe Palace, Lush, Sephora and Morphe stores.

A shooting also occurred inside the mall in January after a man was confronted by a group of men.

In addition, there have been two other incidents of smash-and-grab thefts at the popular Fresno mall this year.