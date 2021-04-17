Fresno Police investigate another shooting at Fashion Fair Mall. The victim fled scene

Fresno Police are investigating a shooting at Fashion Fair Mall in northeast Fresno, and a potential key witness to it all has fled the scene.

Shoppers and employees were evacuated, and several police officers were at the scene.

It is unclear exactly how many gunshot rounds were fired, but a few people at the mall said they heard between three to 10 shots.

Lt. Stephen Viveros said an off-duty officer was at the mall and noticed a person had been shot.

When the off-duty cop approached the victim and identified himself as a police officer, the shooting victim ran away and has yet to be found, Viveros said.

“We can’t find him,” Viveros said. “We’re checking local hospitals.”

Police are still trying to determine if there were other victims, as well as track down who was the shooter(s).

All the while, social media lit up with reports that there was a shooting and several people running out of the mall.

Hank Knevelbaard said he was inside the mall when he heard at least three shots.

“It sounded like it was over the loud speaker,” Knevelbaard said.

That’s when several people started running out the doors, including Knevelbaard.

“Some people were crying,” Knevelbaard said. “Everyone was just running, just dropped everything and ran. I saw tables with cellphones on them because everyone just ran out.”

Moments after shots were fired, Christina Flores said she received a call from her daughter to pick her up after she heard gunfire, too.

Flores said her daughter hid inside an employee restroom after hearing 10 shots fired and several screams.

“I’m shook up,” Flores said. “My daughter could’ve been killed today at the mall.”

Check back for more details on this developing situation.

Back in early January, a shooting occurred inside Fashion Fair following a confrontation between a man and a group of men that prompted the mall to be evacuated then.