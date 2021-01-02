Fresno police respond to reports of gunshots inside Fashion Fair mall. Stores evacuated

Fresno Police were investigating reports of shots fired Saturday afternoon inside Fashion Fair Mall.

The central Fresno mall was evacuated.

Fresno resident Selena Avalos was ordering food inside the Cheesecake Factory when she said she noticed several people running outside the mall.

Suddenly, there was a rush of people trying to get inside the restaurant.

Avalos said some girls who managed to get in started screaming to lock the doors just before gun shots could be heard going off.

“Basically, everyone was panicking,” Alavos said. “Everyone was running. People were trying to get in, get safe.

“Very terrifying. I felt like my life was at risk at that moment.”

Praying that no one I know is in fashion fair right now, and that every person who is there is safe. — Julie Stallings (@julieeewulie) January 3, 2021

Social media lit up just before 4 p.m. with accounts of an active shooter inside the mall.

The mall was the scene of a September 2020 incident in which a brief gun battle broke out between a man shopping at a shoe store and another person in a car. No one was injured.

In February, a Chick-fil-A at the mall, filled with customers, was hit by a bullet after a parking lot fight escalated.

This story will be updated.