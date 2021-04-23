Another incident with loud sounds going off at Fashion Fair mall causes shoppers to flee

A glass casing at Valliani Jewelers was shattered by thieves Friday afternoon, and the loud noise was mistaken by some patrons as shots being fired at Fashion Fair mall. One of the thieves was arrested. Fashion Fair mall

Nearly a week after multiples shots were fired at Fashion Fair mall, another incident occurred Friday afternoon that had shoppers abruptly fleeing again.

A glass casing at Valliani Jewelers was shattered by thieves who used a hammer to still steal jewelry, according to Fresno Police.

And the loud noise, which occurred around 3 p.m. next to the Victoria’s Secret store, caused some patrons to call 911 to report another shooting at the mall.

Police confirmed, though, that no shots were ever fired, and added that the three thieves did not use a gun.

Police said as one of the thieves broke the glass, two others gathered the loose jewelry before all three took off running.

Mall security, however, quickly detained one of the alleged thieves, who tried to discard some of the stolen jewelry before he was completely caught, according to police.

Officers soon after arrived and arrested the suspect for grand theft. The suspect’s name was not released by he was identified as a juvenile.

This is the second jewelry theft to occurred at Fashion Fair in the past six weeks, with each incident mistaken for shots being fired.

On March 9, a glass display at Zee Jewelers was kicked in and caused several shoppers to rush out of the mall in a frenzy.

Shoppers at Fashion Fair, however, have had legitimate reason for quickly reacting to loud noises at the mall.

Just last weekend, shots were fired while two groups of men fought outside in the area near the Shoe Palace, Lush, Sephora and Morphe stores.

And back in January, a shooting occurred inside the mall after a man was confronted by a group of men.