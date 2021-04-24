Fresno police arrest a suspect in Fashion Fair shooting but say two others still sought

Fresno Police officers arrested one man believed to have been involved in a recent shooting at Fashion Fair mall, but said Saturday they are seeking the public’s help in finding two other suspects.

Vincent Romo, 19, was arrested Friday in Dinuba. Police said they searched two locations in Dinuba and found a semi-automatic handgun.

Three men were leaving the main part of the mall about 7 p.m. April 17 when they were approached by another group of four men, investigators said. All were between the ages of 18 to 25, witnesses reported to police.

A confrontation escalated into a fight near the Shoe Palace, Lush, Sephora and Morphe stores and the water fountain display, police said.

“During the disturbance one male from the suspect side removed a handgun from his person and fired several times at the victim group,” according to a Police Department news release.

There may have been a victim of a single gunshot would, but they have been uncooperative with officers, police stated. When approached by an officer in the mall, the potential victim fled.

The entry/exit glass doors (area) of the mall were struck three times by gunfire, according to police, but no mall bystanders were hit.

Gang ties alleged

Police said they identified three suspects, including Romo.

He was being held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and gang enhancements, police stated. His bail is set at $380,000, according to jail records.

Police said they are still looking for 18-year-old Brandon Soto and 19-year-old Angel Burciaga. “All the suspects are known gang members from Tulare County,” police said in the news release.

Anyone who has information on the shooting or the suspects is encouraged to call 559-498-STOP.

A shooting at Fashion Fair in January occurred inside after a confrontation between a man and a group of men. A 17-year-old was later arrested for allegedly firing multiple rounds in the mall.