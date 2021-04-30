Man shot Monday in Fresno dies; police seek clues, public’s help as homicide count hits 28

A man shot in the head Monday evening in east-central Fresno has died, police said, triggering another homicide investigation in the city.

There have been 28 homicides in Fresno in 2021, the latest including the victim in Monday’s shooting and a woman who was stabbed Thursday.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting after 8:15 p.m. Monday at Clinton and Argyle avenues. They found 28-year-old Nikilas Cornwell with a single gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and listed in critical condition, but died a day later, police said Friday.

Detectives said Cornwell was a transient who had been living in the area where the shooting occurred.

No suspect was identified.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or can call police homicide detectives Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441 or Ryan Rockwell at 559-621-2448.