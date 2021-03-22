‘Enough is enough.’ Reward up to $21k for tips catching Fresno food vendor killer

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderama speaks of the senseless Sunday afternoon shooting death of a street vendor in a quiet Fresno neighborhood, during a press conference March 22, 2021. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Fresno city officials on Monday sent a strong message that violence against street vendors will not be tolerated after one was killed “execution style” on Sunday.

The reward for information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrator grew Monday to $21,000, city officials said.

Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama identified the victim as southeast Fresno resident Lorenzo Perez, 45. Mayor Jerry Dyer said he spoke to Perez’s wife and four children, offering them condolences.

Balderrama and Dyer were joined by Fresno City Councilmembers during a news conference Monday morning. Council President Luis Chavez, who represents southeast Fresno where the killing took place, called on the “coward who committed this act” to turn themselves in.

“We will spare no resource in catching you and making sure that you’re prosecuted and removed from our neighborhoods,” Chavez said. “It goes without saying that we condemn and reject all violence, but we also want to send a message as this has become a trend of attacking food vendors in our community. … Food vendors are off limits.”

Perez was the fourth food vendor to be attacked since the start of the pandemic, Chavez said.

Dyer said the attacks contribute to a feeling of uneasiness in the community, and called for security and a sense of safety to return to the city.

“The truth is, whether this is a food vendor or anyone else that was killed in our city, it should create a sense of outrage — and outrage with everyone in our community,” he said. “The fact that sometimes it doesn’t, I think, clearly demonstrates how numb we have become the violence within this city. Enough is enough.”