Sheriff: Deputy ended pursuit before triple fatal crash at McKinley and Cedar in Fresno

A Fresno County deputy pursued a speeding Camaro for only 26 seconds before shutting down emergency lights and turning around Saturday night, the Sheriff’s Office reported Monday. But the suspect, Francisco Portillo, 20, continued on, slamming into a car at Cedar and McKinley avenues in a three-fatality crash.

Portillo, who was driving at a speed of at least 100 mph, remained in critical condition Monday at Community Regional Medical Center. Information about a woman who was in the car with him was not available because her identity was not released.

Names of the victims killed in the crash have also not been released, and any information on whether Portillo was under the influence of drugs or alcohol was also not available, pending toxicology tests. Such tests normally take at least two weeks and can take longer in such a crash.

The fiery collision occurred about 11 p.m. Saturday, after the deputy reportedly saw Portillo exit Highway 41 and swerve into the eastbound lanes of McKinley. The deputy activated his emergency lights in an attempt to pull over Portillo’s Camaro, but Portillo sped away.

In a video from a surveillance camera at a Valero gas station, a second sheriff’s deputy, southbound on Cedar, can be seen with emergency lights activated at the intersection before turning west on McKinley.

Botti said the second deputy was monitoring the pursuit report. A short time later, she turned around to help other deputies render aid. About eight seconds after the second deputy’s car leaves camera view, Portillo’s vehicle roars into the intersection, causing the multiple-car collision.

Portillo has previous traffic offenses including two speeding citations, driving with no proof of insurance, driving with an obstructed view, and not having two license plates on his vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office released transcripts of radio transmissions that preceded the fatal crash Saturday night. The time codes are real time:

11:05:40 – Lincoln 31, pre-empt, vehicle stop McKinley and First

11:05:50 – Deputy calls in license plate of black Camaro

11:06:05 – Vehicle is going to be taking off and I’ll be in pursuit eastbound McKinley from First, speeds are 60 (mph), light traffic

11:06:31 - He did a burnout, vehicle is accelerating past 100 (mph), I’ll be canceling pursuit at McKinley and Millbrook

11:06:52 – Lincoln 31, vehicle just crashed and it is engulfed in flames. There is a large explosion at McKinley and Cedar. I was not in pursuit, my lights were not lit up. Start EMS code 3 and additional units. I’ll be checking on injuries, there are about five or six cars involved. Start fire (department) code 3.

Lincoln 51, they are advising there still kids in the car.

Lincoln 31, the cars are exploding, we’re getting everyone away.

11:12:51 – Firefighters arrive on scene.