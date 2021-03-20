Man who was pumping gas killed during shooting at a Fresno gas station

A man was shot and killed in broad daylight Saturday from an altercation at a Fresno gas station.

The shooting happened at 4:04 p.m. at the Valero at East Shields and North Maple avenues.

Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes said the victim was with friends and pumping gas when an altercation took place with another person in a white pickup truck.

Shots were fired and the victim was struck while the back window of his red Toyota Corolla was shot out.

The victim, whose name and age was not available, was shot in the upper torso, Reyes said.

His friends put him in the vehicle and sped off to the hospital before stopping behind an ambulance at North Fresno Street and East McKenzie Avenue.

The man was then placed in the ambulance and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Reyes said they believe there was an exchange of gunfire at the gas station, but police are waiting for video to see what led up to the shooting.

“At Shields and Maple, that is a pretty densely populated area,” Reyes said. “Somebody saw something. People can get a hold of us and call us or call Crime Stoppers. That happened in broad daylight. There are a lot of apartments around there. There are a lot of people that are out and about.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.