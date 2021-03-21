Fresno street vendor shot, killed. Police call it ‘execution-style’ attack and reward is offered

A street vendor was shot and killed while working late Sunday afternoon in southeast Fresno, with police calling it an “execution style” slaying.

Just after 4:30 p.m., Lt. Israel Reyes said, police received a call about a possible robbery at Alta and Pierce avenues.

Officers arrived and found the vendor, believed to be in his 30s or early 40s, suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

The vendor was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, but later pronounced dead.

Through witness statements and available video, police learned that the vendor was going south on Pierce when a man waved him down.

As the street vendor pulled up on his bicycle, Reyes said, the man pulled out a gun and opened fire, “execution style,” before heading away on Pierce.

The witnesses told officers the man appeared to be waiting for the vendor to come by, Reyes said.

“A lot of witnesses know (the vendor), apparently he was well known in this community,” Reyes said “He was known to the neighbors as really friendly, and usually has his daughter with him to help.”

The daughter was not with him Sunday. Some items were taken from the vendor by the attacker after the shooting, but police did not provide details on what was stolen.

Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chavez, in a statement, announced a $5,000 reward for information that helps lead to an arrest. He plans a Monday news conference to bring further attention to the ongoing violence faced by the vendors.

“This senseless violence and targeting of our city food vendors needs to stop,” Chavez stated. “A family is mourning because of the actions of a coward that would, in cold blood, murder a man that was doing nothing more than earning a living for himself and his family.

“What makes this more cowardly and concerning is the fact that this incident took place near a day care center and neighborhood school. To the family, I want to express my condolences and prayers for you during this difficult time, the city’s police department will spare no expense in ensuring we catch this criminal and bring him to justice.”

He called for the assailant to “turn yourself in and face the consequences. You’ve brought tremendous pain to a family and our city.”

“Do the right thing and turn yourself in immediately. I’m announcing a $5,000 reward for information leading up to the capture of this individual. It won’t bring back a father, but my hope Is that it will bring closure to the family and help them heal.”

Two vendors shot in 2020

Last year, at least two street vendors were victims in a pair of unrelated shootings about a month apart.

▪ On Nov. 20, vendor Jose Rivera was shot multiple times and killed while working his route near East Olive and North Farris avenues.

▪ On Oct. 18, at Mariposa Street and Madison Avenue near Belmont Avenue, vendor Francisco Velasquez, 49, was shot in the leg as he tried to run away from several assailants in what was said to be a robbery attempt.

The killing of Rivera prompted an outpouring of support and outrage, with Tower District community members uniting to raise money for the victims’ expenses while also demanding greater awareness of the dangers the street vendors regularly face.

Vendors and their supporters said at the time that there had been many other, less-publicized incidents targeting workers.