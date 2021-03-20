One homeless man killed, another critically injured in a Fresno shooting along the highway

Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot two homeless men multiple times Saturday morning at a Fresno encampment along Highway 180, killing one of them and critically injuring the other.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident in southeast Fresno after the shooting took place around 10 a.m. at a homeless encampment near Chestnut Avenue.

CHP officers found a man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times inside a tent. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CHP spokesman Mike Salas.

In addition, Salas said Fresno police located another gunshot victim who was shot multiple times and was trying to flag down a passing motorist for help.

The driver called 911 and the victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with life-threatening wounds, Salas said.

The CHP is handling the investigation since the incident occurred along the highway.

Authorities did not immediately have a description of the gunman and have not recovered a weapon.

Officers are canvassing the area for surveillance cameras and the ShotSpotter activation. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 559-262-0400.