‘What is the plan?’ People demand action after deadly attack on Fresno street vendor

Tower District community members came together Sunday in the wake of a run of violence against street vendors — including a deadly shooting — calling for cash to ease victims’ expenses, greater awareness by the city, and action by officials.

The question one rally-goer had for Fresno’s outgoing and incoming mayors, councilmembers and police: “What is the plan” to solve past attacks and stop the new ones?

About 60 people gathered three blocks from the scene of the most recent and worst attack, in which vendor Jose Rivera was gunned down Nov. 20 while on the job.

Rivera, 53, was riding the tricycle-type food cart that is common among the vendors, working near East Olive and North Farris avenues, when he was shot multiple times in the upper body just before noon.

He brought “a smile to everyone’s face,” Jasmine Guzman said Sunday.

People gather for a fundraising event for recently slain street vendor Jose Luis Rivera on Sunday Nov. 29, 2020, in Fresno, California, with organizers calling on city officials to prevent further assaults on the workers. Larry Valenzuela Fresno Bee

In that case, the attack did not appear to be random, police have said. There was no known motive, but it didn’t appear to be an attempted robbery. No arrest has been made.

At least one other recent attack, however, did appear to have robbery at its center.

In an Oct. 18 incident, at Mariposa Street and Madison Avenue near Belmont Avenue, 49-year-old vendor Francisco Velasquez was shot in the leg as he tried to run away from several assailants. Three teenagers were arrested in that shooting.

And the vendors, their families and community supporters have said there have been many other, less-publicized incidents targeting workers.

Vendors are ‘fathers, brothers, uncles’

Earning recognition and respect for the vendors was among the goals as the streets of the Tower District came to life with food and music.

Those on hand observed mask and social-distancing requirements driven by the coronavirus pandemic, which also remains a major threat to livelihoods as fewer people are on the street to buy the food the vendors sell.

Some gathered in the patio area of Let’s Roll Fresno, an up-and-coming ice cream shop at Olive and Vagedes Avenues. Members of Cen Cal BMX rode a variety of colorful bikes into the venue to show solidarity for a fellow cyclist in Rivera.

Food trucks — Rubia’s Churros and Chef Lokos — were parked outside, with half of their proceeds going to Rivera’s family.

Family members, through a GoFundMe campaign, have raised $30,389 as of early Sunday night — after setting an $8,000 goal — that is to go toward medical and funeral expenses for Rivera.

Tony Quezada, owner of Let’s Roll Fresno and organizer of the event, spoke to the crowd as part of a news conference Sunday, asking the community to come together and to be vigilant when on the street.

“We gathered here ... to teach the community to respect our street vendors, whether they’re Mexican, whether they’re Black, white, Asian, they are human beings,” Quezada said “They are neighbors, they are fathers, brothers, uncles. They’re members of our community, they contribute to our community, and they bring joy and life to our community.”

A call for official action

Volunteer Stan Santos spoke to the crowd about an overall increase in acts of violence citywide in recent months, including three known to have involved street vendors. Santos issued a call to action for the leaders of Fresno, particularity Mayor Lee Brand and Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer, to take a more active role.

“We ask that the authorities and the leaders of the city of Fresno take an active part in the resolution of the conditions that lead to this loss of life. It was not a random act,” Santos said. “Mayor Lee Brand and Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer have been silent in regards to this latest series of incidents.

“While the community is aware of the need to protect our neighbors, family and friends, we need to know what our city leaders are doing? What is the plan?”

Humble vendor just trying ‘to make a living’

Police as of Monday were unable to share any new details of the investigation into Rivera’s slaying, saying homicide detectives are “still in the early stages of this event and details are very sensitive to the successful investigation.” No update was available Sunday.

For now, organizers at least hope they put faces and names to the victims.

A crowd that eventually numbered about 60 turns out for a fundraising event Sunday Nov. 29, 2020, for Fresno, California street vendor Jose Luis Rivera, slain by an unknown assailant in what was the latest attack involving the outdoor vendors in the city. Larry Valenzuela Fresno Bee

Guzman, another of the event’s organizers, said she knew Rivera from his route through the area. She described him as a simple man who was trying to provide for his family in a humble way.

“Like us he was a man that was working hard to provide for his family and pass by these streets just to make a living,” Guzman said. ”He was always going up and down our street playing his Cumbia music and bringing a smile to everyone’s face. It was just hard on us to hear that someone was taken who brought joy to this community.”