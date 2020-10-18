Fresno street vendor was accosted by three kids. One shot him, police say, as he ran away

A street vendor was recovering in the hospital Sunday night after Fresno police said he was shot during an armed robbery attempt by three young assailants.

Officers received reports of a shooting in the area of Mariposa Street and Madison Avenue near Belmont Avenue just before 5 p.m., according to Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.

The vendor was found there, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and listed in stable condition.

Investigators learned the man was riding in the area on his bike, while working as a street vendor, when he was approached by three boys under the age of 18 who attempted to rob him, Reyes said. Police were trying to determine if anything was taken.

The man tried to get away from the boys and one of them shot him as he was running, according to police.

All three assailants were seen getting in a dark color sedan that fled the area. All three were wearing blue medical face masks.

The shooting comes after the Fresno Police Department spent the previous night investigating three homicides — the city’s 48th, 49th and 50th of the year — including one in which officers shot and wounded a suspect suspected of stabbing and killing his mother.

A surge in shootings and other violence in the city that began in the spring and appeared to peak in September fueled the launch of a new police task force.