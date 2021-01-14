Police make two arrests in December homicides in Fresno — at least one was gang-related

Fresno police Thursday reported that two men are in custody in connection with three December homicides that pushed the number of victims slain into the 70s in 2020 — a number not seen since the 1990s.

The victims included Saul Velazco, 37, a store clerk gunned down near Fresno Yosemite International airport on Dec. 2; Nicole Saenz, 36, shot in a home on Dec. 5 near West Olive and North Hughes avenues; and George Garcia, 38, also killed by gunfire on North Echo Avenue near Divisadero Street on Christmas Day.

Lt. Larry Bowlan on Thursday said that police believe 28-year-old Jose Verduzco, a Parkside Bulldog gang member, is responsible for the slaying of both Velazco and Saenz. Detectives believe he fled in dark, lifted Chevrolet pickup driven by another man in the shooting of Velazco at a Valero gas station and convenience store where he worked.

Police continue to investigate a motive for that homicide, but believe some type of “interpersonal dispute” was behind the fatal shooting of Saenz.

Police don’t believe there was any link between the two homicides, but detectives think Verduzco committed both crimes. He was in jail in connection with a motorcycle theft when he was booked on murder charges.

Bowlan said Velazco was a well-known and respected employee at the Valero station with a wife and two children. Police are asking for help finding the pickup.

Sergio Saucedo Ochoa, 26, reported to be a Sureno gang member, was identified by Bowlan as the suspect in the shooting of Garcia, who was shot just before 11 a.m. on the holiday.

Police say Ochoa was driving south on Echo when he stopped near Garcia and fired multiple rounds, fatally wounding him.

Ochoa was taken into custody on unrelated domestic violence charges when he was booked in jail on the murder count. A motive is also part of the investigation in Garcia’s slaying.