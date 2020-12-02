Victim was followed to a mini-mart near Fresno airport then shot to death, police say

Fresno police detectives are investigating the city’s 60th homicide after a man was shot to death early Wednesday near Fresno Yosemite International airport.

Sgt. Brian Valles said the slaying took place shortly before 5 a.m. at a gas station and convenience store at East Shields and North Clovis avenues.

The victim was apparently followed to the store by several other men in another car. He was shot after he got out of his vehicle and was entering the store. Investigators are trying to ascertain whether he actually entered the building before he was shot.

The suspects fled moments later, and arriving officers tried to save the man’s life before he was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center. He died at the hospital.

