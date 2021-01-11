Fresno swears in its first-ever Hispanic police chief. He inherits challenges

Fresno’s new police chief was officially sworn in Monday about two weeks after the end of 2020, a year that saw the most deadly gun violence in the city in nearly a quarter century.

Chief Paco Balderrama acknowledged the work ahead of him as he called the ceremony that featured his wife, Kyla, and twin brother, Beto, a “complete dream.”

“Initially I had a 30-, 60-, 90-day plan to kind of ease in and get to know everybody. Not just the department, the community members,” the 44-year-old said. “That’s out the window right now, because there’s a lot of issues that need to be addressed immediately.”

There were 74 homicide in Fresno last year, primarily from gun violence. The first three days of 2021 recorded five homicides.

Balderrama said he’s meeting with federal officials Tuesday morning to discuss long-term strategies to quell violence.

“We would rather be proactive than reactive,” he said. “We want to gather the information so we can be proactive. That’s high on my priority list.”

But his first day on the job was also a day for celebration.

“Today for me is a complete dream. To have my wife and my brother — I have several friends who are in law enforcement here — and they’re all here supporting me,” he said. “Today could not be more perfect.”

He said his family has settled in a home in north Fresno, adding he’s had a warm reception from the community. The 20-year veteran of law enforcement came to Fresno from Oklahoma City with his wife and three young children.

Oklahoma City is larger than Fresno but not by much, and both places are similar, according to Balderrama, though Fresno has a greater diversity.

“I believe Fresno represents what the rest of America’s going to look like in 20 (or) 30 years,” he said. “We should be united. Everybody should have the same goals. The goals are to make this the best and the safest place to live in California.”

Mayor Jerry Dyer: ‘Many challenges ahead’

He said Mayor Jerry Dyer’s support was a major factor in applying for the job. Dyer was Fresno’s chief for 18 years until he was forced to retire because of union policy.

“Chief Balderrama will need to be a great police chief for the city of Fresno as he will face many, many challenges ahead,” Dyer said.

Balderrama inherits a department of about 800 sworn officers, fewer than the city had in 2009. He also will be at the helm as the department has been asked to adopt recommendations from the commission on police reform.

The commission finalized 73 recommendations on Oct. 30 that cover police policy when it comes to deadly use of force, response to nonviolent calls for service, hiring and recruitment, contracting with school districts and a slew of other topics.

Fresno’s first Hispanic chief

Balderrama on Monday took and answered questions from reporters in English and Spanish, which wouldn’t have worked with past chiefs without a translator.

Councilmember Esmeralda Soria called the ceremony “a historic day” because Balderrama is the city’s first Hispanic chief. While talking about his upbringing, Balderrama has used both Hispanic and Latino to refer to himself.

He is an example for young people of color, Soria said.

“This is big for our brown and Black community because for the first time we will see someone who not just looks like us, that speaks like us and has a similar story,” she said. “Comes from a single mom, first-generation, worked really hard to get where he is.”

Balderrama was born in El Paso, Texas, to Mexican parents. His twin brother works for the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Balderrama moved from El Paso to Oklahoma City with his family before graduating from high school in 1995. The 18-year-old twin brothers joined the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department, where they worked as officers in the jail.

Soria said the new chief has the opportunity to change the relationship police have with young people of color, as well as Spanish speakers. Families of mixed immigration status can feel more comfortable speaking to the police.

“He comes from communities like ours,” she said. “He comes from a family of immigrants.”