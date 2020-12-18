Police investigating another deadly shooting, after body found in southeast Fresno

Homicide detectives are investigating a southeast Fresno shooting that left one man dead Friday morning.

A security guard found the man, who’s believed to be in his late 20s, in an industrial area near Anna and Woodward avenues.

The guard called police around 4:15 a.m. So far, there are no known witnesses and limited evidence at the scene, Fresno Police Department spokesman Jeff LaBlue said.

Several streets, including Van Ness Avenue, were closed part of Friday morning while detectives investigated.

The death is Fresno’s 65th homicide this year, according to police.

The latest homicide comes amid month that’s had several reported shootings.

On Monday night, a man was ambushed at an apartment complex on First Street just north of Clinton Avenue. He was shot in the upper back and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The night before, a driver was shot in the head while at an intersection in southeast Fresno. He was taken to the hospital, also in stable condition.

Both shootings followed the death of 21-year old Savanna Troyn on Dec. 12. Troyn was shot while riding on the back of a motorcycle along northbound Highway 41 between Conejo and Mountain View avenues, east of Caruthers.

In early December police reported three shootings in a single day. Two ended in deaths.

