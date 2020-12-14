San Joaquin Valley store clerk shot to death during robbery. Deputies were en route

Tulare County sheriff’s investigators are on scene of the fatal shooting of a store clerk during a robbery at Waukena Market on Monday evening. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

A clerk at a Tulare County store was shot to death during a robbery Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

The shooting happened in the rural town of Waukena, on Highway 137 about five miles northeast of Corcoran.

Deputies were called just before 7:15 p.m. to the Waukena Market for multiple reports of a man with a gun.

While deputies were en route, another call came in to dispatch of a shooting victim.

Deputies and Corcoran police officers found the store clerk shot to death inside the store. Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

No other details were immediately available.

The Tulare County Sheriif’s Office asks anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 559-733-6218.