Man shot after he answered knock at door, Fresno police say. Here’s where victim collapsed

Police talk in the courtyard of a central Fresno apartment complex where officers found a shooting victim Monday, Nov. 14, 2020. lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

A man was ambushed Monday night in Fresno’s latest shooting, police said.

According to Lt. Israel Reyes, at around 8:15 officers received calls of a shooting victim in an apartment complex on First Street just north of Clinton Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 30s collapsed in the complex’s courtyard with a gunshot wound in his upper back. The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Reyes said officers learned that the victim and his girlfriend were in a garage just down the street when they heard a knock at the garage door. The victim opened the door and was immediately shot by a man.

The victim and his girlfriend fled and ran to the complex to ask a neighbor to call police.

No suspect information was available.