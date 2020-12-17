Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of Tulare County store clerk. What detectives know

Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives Wednesday reported the arrest of a 16-year-old Richgrove boy in the fatal shooting of a Waukena store clerk Monday night.

Deputies discovered the clerk shot to death about 7:15 p.m. Monday after speeding to the store in the 2800 block of Waukena Drive in response to reports of an armed suspect.

Spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm said detectives learned the suspect was inside a home in the 100 block of Wheatland in Richgrove, and served a warrant. The boy was arrested without incident.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service