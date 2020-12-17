16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of Tulare County store clerk. What detectives know

Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives Wednesday reported the arrest of a 16-year-old Richgrove boy in the fatal shooting of a Waukena store clerk Monday night.

Deputies discovered the clerk shot to death about 7:15 p.m. Monday after speeding to the store in the 2800 block of Waukena Drive in response to reports of an armed suspect.

Spokeswoman Ashley Schwarm said detectives learned the suspect was inside a home in the 100 block of Wheatland in Richgrove, and served a warrant. The boy was arrested without incident.