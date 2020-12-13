Driver shot in head at southeast Fresno intersection; suspect vehicle is sought

A driver was shot in the head early Sunday at a southeast Fresno intersection after the assailant pulled alongside in another vehicle.

The man was taken by friends to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen said Sunday afternoon.

Officers received reports just before 1 a.m. of a gunshot victim arriving at Community Regional Medical Center.

The shooting was in the area of First Street and Tulare Avenue. The victim was at the intersection, in his vehicle with a group of friends, when a dark-colored four-door sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire.