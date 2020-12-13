Fresno Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Driver shot in head at southeast Fresno intersection; suspect vehicle is sought

A driver was shot in the head early Sunday at a southeast Fresno intersection after the assailant pulled alongside in another vehicle.

The man was taken by friends to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen said Sunday afternoon.

Officers received reports just before 1 a.m. of a gunshot victim arriving at Community Regional Medical Center.

The shooting was in the area of First Street and Tulare Avenue. The victim was at the intersection, in his vehicle with a group of friends, when a dark-colored four-door sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service