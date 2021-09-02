Winds calm down near South Lake Tahoe as Caldor Fire passes 210,000 acres

Fire crews benefited from calmer winds overnight, but the Caldor Fire continues to threaten thousands of structures in the Lake Tahoe Basin due to the presence of critically dry fuels.

A National Weather Service red flag warning, in place since Monday afternoon, expired Wednesday evening, and forecasts call for single-digit wind speeds in South Lake Tahoe through at least Saturday.

The blaze as of Thursday morning was burning southeast of Pioneer Trail, after jumping Highway 89 earlier this week. There has also been heavy activity to the south along Highway 88, near the Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

The city of South Lake Tahoe, home to about 22,000 people, remains under a mandatory evacuation order, as well as communities just south of city limits and up along the west shore of the lake, up to the El Dorado-Placer county line. Orders are also in place for Alpine County near Kirkwood.

Caldor Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are hot spots detected by satellite in the past 2 to 12 hours. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. A dot represents the center point of a one-kilometer area where heat was detected. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Mandatory evacuations extended Wednesday into some Douglas County communities in Nevada. The major casinos in Stateline have closed their floors to gamblers, but have remained open for fire personnel to use as operational bases.

Some evacuation orders on the western end of the fire, among the first issued for the blaze in mid-August, were reduced to warnings Wednesday. Residents north of Highway 50 in the Pollock Pines, Cedar Grove and Camino areas can start to return home, Cal Fire and El Dorado County sheriff’s officials said.

Homes and businesses south of Highway 50 in those areas remain under evacuation orders.

The Caldor Fire continues to threaten more than 33,000 structures, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service said in a Thursday morning update. Nearly 4,500 firefighters are assigned to the blaze, many of them working to bolster containment lines and protect homes in the basin.

Fire passes 210,000 acres

The Caldor Fire has now chewed through 210,259 acres (329 square miles), Cal Fire and the Forest Service said Thursday update, making it the 15th largest wildfire in California’s recorded history. It is 25% contained.

The fire ignited Aug. 14 south of Pollock Pines. It exploded to life in the first few days, raging through the town of Grizzly Flats and spreading northeast toward Highway 50. A nearly 50-mile stretch of the highway, from Pollock Pines to Meyers, remains closed in both directions.

Cal Fire said in Thursday’s update that 622 homes have now been confirmed destroyed, but that damage assessment is only about 60% complete. Much of that destruction came in Grizzly Flats, where two civilians were also airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said previously.

Biden declares emergency for Caldor Fire

President Joe Biden on Wednesday evening declared an emergency and ordered federal assistance for the Caldor Fire, a few hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s request for those declarations.

That includes the authorization of a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to reimburse state and local emergency response costs with federal funds.