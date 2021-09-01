Air quality remains moderate Wednesday in Sacramento, but is very unhealthy in El Dorado

The Caldor Fire burns along the eastern side of Christmas Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in El Dorado County. The fire jumped Highway 89 late Monday near Christmas Valley, hitting a cluster of homes and cabins between highways 50 and 89 just east of the summit and about two miles south of Meyers. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Despite some winds sending cleaner air into Sacramento County, smoke from the Caldor Fire is still blowing into the region. And El Dorado and Placer counties will still see levels of particulate matter that are unhealthy for everyone to breathe, according to forecasts.

Here’s a look at where air quality readings are starting off Wednesday across the region and how they’re forecast to move.

Sacramento County

The city of Sacramento is starting Wednesday morning in the good range, with readings in the 30s and 40s, according to AirNow. Elk Grove, Folsom and Arden Arcade are showing similar levels. But those readings are expected to rise toward the top of the moderate range, and forecasts show Sacramento County may see air that’s unhealthy for sensitive groups to breathe Thursday.

El Dorado County

El Dorado County is still seeing the worst of the smoke effects. On Wednesday, Placerville is looking at air that is unhealthy for sensitive groups, but AirNow shows South Lake Tahoe levels in the hazardous range. The town of Tahoma is posting levels in the unhealthy range around 190. Forecasts suggest that levels in the county will stay in the very unhealthy range Wednesday and Thursday.

Placer County

Placer County cities along Lake Tahoe on Wednesday such as Tahoe City and Kings Beach are largely showing readings in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range Wednesday, while Auburn and Lincoln to the west are in the moderate range. Forecasts show Placer County will likely hit highs in the unhealthy zone on both Wednesday and Thursday.

