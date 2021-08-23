Over 400 homes confirmed destroyed by 100,000-acre Caldor Fire. Highway 50 remains closed

Crews achieved the first small amount of containment on the Caldor Fire over the weekend, but the wind-swept blaze continues to displace nearly 25,000 residents of Pollock Pines, Sly Park, Kyburz and surrounding parts of El Dorado County, with a long stretch of Highway 50 also shut down indefinitely.

Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service officials reported the wildfire Monday morning at 106,562 acres (167 square miles) with 5% containment.

Firefighters fought red-flag fire weather conditions Saturday that pushed the fire to the northeast. The fire stayed active early in the day Sunday as a smoke inversion layer lifted, but activity was moderate overnight due to cooperating winds and better humidity levels, according to an incident report.

A spot fire on Saturday jumped to the north of Highway 50 near Kyburz. The bulk of the Caldor Fire remains south of Highway 50 and north of Highway 88, where it is burning through extremely dry fuels.

“Crews continue to encounter heavy down and drought-stressed fuels that are extremely receptive to spotting,” Cal Fire and Forest Service officials wrote in Monday morning’s update.

Caltrans on Friday shut down Highway 50 in both directions for a 46-mile stretch between Pollock Pines and Meyers, effectively severing traffic between Sacramento and the South Lake Tahoe area. Caltrans as of early Monday morning said the highway remains closed with no estimated time of reopening.

The Caldor Fire started Aug. 14, then roared to life early last week, ripping through the town of Grizzly Flats and prompting urgent evacuation orders in El Dorado County, quickly expanded to include Pollock Pines and surrounding areas along Highway 50 in the rugged Sierra Nevada foothills, up through the Kyburz area to the northeast.

Caldor Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

An evacuation warning remains in place for northern portions of Amador County.

Two civilians located in Grizzly Flats with serious injuries were airlifted to hospitals, Cal Fire and Forest Service officials said. Their conditions were not known. Another man, believed to be among the evacuated in Grizzly Flats, remains missing.

At least 403 homes as well as a half-dozen businesses have been destroyed, according to the agencies’ Monday morning incident report, many of them in Grizzly Flats. Damage assessment remains in progress, and another 17,500 structures are considered at risk.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services says 24,500 people have been evacuated from El Dorado County. Fire and sheriff’s officials don’t yet have an estimated timeline for repopulating the area, as the fire continues to burn actively.

The Caldor Fire has spewed thick plumes of smoke, deteriorating air quality in different regions of California depending on wind direction. It’s one of several major incidents currently burning, including the Dixie Fire near Plumas and Lassen counties as well as a pair of large fires near Trinity County.

Gusts pushing from the southeast as well as a Delta breeze helped push smoke out of the Sacramento area over the weekend, improving air quality considerably. The National Weather Service said relief in the capital region is expected to continue at least through Monday.

But the air has become abysmal in the Lake Tahoe area, according to the weather service and air quality districts.

The Caldor and Dixie fires continue to pump dense smoke over the region that lowers Air Quality across many areas of western NV. Afternoon breezes off the Sierra should bring relief to some downwind locations but areas nearer the Caldor fire will see little relief. #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/YCiY7kXwLY — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 23, 2021 Onshore winds will help keep near-surface smoke levels low for much of the Valley today. Here's the latest smoke forecast through this evening. #CAwx



Latest forecast always available online here: https://t.co/DLEkoh4fy1 pic.twitter.com/qddSaMQqTA — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 23, 2021