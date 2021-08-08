Dixie Fire now second-largest wildfire in California state history. Here’s what we know

After spreading by about 17,000 acres overnight, the Dixie Fire burning in Butte and Plumas counties is now the second-largest wildfire in California state history.

The fire hit 463,477 acres Sunday morning, surpassing the Mendocino Complex, which burned 459,123 acres in 2018 in Mendocino County and surrounding areas. Still at the top of the state’s list of largest fires is 2020’s August Complex, which charred 1,032,648 acres southeast of Eureka.

The Dixie Fire, 21% contained, has destroyed 404 buildings, plus 185 minor structures, and damaged 38 additional structures. As of Sunday, 13,871 more remain threatened.

A Cal Fire Butte Unit morning update said that after a day of improved weather conditions, the fire’s overnight activity was made worse by slightly warmer, drier weather. On Saturday, officials said that the fire had grown by only about 14,000 acres overnight. Earlier this week, the fire’s growth was significantly more rapid, adding 110,000 acres in a single day on Friday.

On Wednesday, the fire tore through Greenville, destroying most of the Northern California town. Canyondam was also burned on Thursday.

Cal Fire’s damage assessment map shows a few structures destroyed in the south of Chester, near the intersection of Highways 89 and 36, although the center of the town shows no losses. Several structures are listed as destroyed on the map in a community near Warner Creek Campground.

Satellite data showed the majority of the fire’s spread over the past 24 hours has been to the north and northeast, according to the National Weather Service’s Sacramento office.

Dixie Fire

Cal Fire officials predict reduced activity Sunday due to shade from Northern California wildfires, reducing temperatures in the area while also reducing visibility, making overnight work more difficult.

“Smoke shading from fires in the region will reduce fire intensity, increasing the potential for crews to make headway on building containment lines,” Cal Fire wrote in a morning update. “However, clearing skies on the northeast perimeter on Moonlight Peak have led to more dynamic fire behavior with fire backing down the slope.”

A priority for crews Sunday will be establishing lines to protect homes at Crescent Mills and Hunt Valley. Many areas near the fire remain under evacuation orders. Plumas County residents from the county’s northwestern edge nearly to Quincy are evacuated. The northeastern tip of Butte County and the far eastern edge of Tehama County are also under mandatory evacuation orders. Local officials have an online map available with more details on evacuation orders and warnings.

A total of 5,137 fire personnel are assigned to the Dixie Fire, plus 30 helicopters and nearly 400 engines. Three firefighters have been injured, according to Cal Fire’s morning update.

Report: Judge wants answers from PG&E

The Bay Area News Group reported that a federal judge has asked Pacific Gas and Electric to explain the utility’s role in the Dixie Fire.

Although the cause of the Dixie Fire is still under investigation, just a few days after the fire started on July 14, PG&E released a report suggesting that its equipment may have sparked the fire.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge William Alsup told PG&E that it has until Aug. 16 to provide details including video footage regarding its possible role in starting the Dixie and Fly fires, and must also identify any other fires from this year that it may have started, according to the Bay Area News Group.

Last week, PG&E told the Public Utilities Commission that a tree was found lying on its transmission equipment near the area where the Plumas County fire started on July 22.

The utility was found criminally responsible for 2018’s Camp Fire, which killed 85 people in Butte County, and has been found responsible for several other wildfires, including the 2019 Kincade Fire and 2020’s Zogg Fire.

The Bay Area News Group reported that PG&E said it will meet the judge’s deadline.