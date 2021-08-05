Watch dramatic, two-minute video timeline showing destruction from Dixie Fire

More from the series California Wildfires The latest on the wildfires burning in California. Get updates on the Dixie Fire, River Fire, Tamarack Fire and others, including size, containment, evacuation orders and more. Expand All

The Dixie Fire has raged for three weeks now, charring over 322,500 acres and destroying 45 buildings.

It’s also the sixth largest wildfire in California history, as of August 5, 2021, and the largest for the state fire season in 2021.

The video above gives a dramatically visual timeline of the fire and its devastation.

For the latest information, videos and stories on the California wildfires, go to The Sacramento Bee.