Here's what Raiders' Amari Cooper thinks of new additions Martavis Bryant, Jon Gruden

When the Oakland Raiders signed wide receiver Jordy Nelson and traded for Martavis Bryant, Amari Cooper couldn't hide his excitement about those moves. He knew what that meant for him and the offense.
"It will open up the offense a lot more being that he’s so fast," Cooper said of Bryant. "He’s so dangerous with the ball in his hands. Man, we have a lot of threats on offense.”
Cooper said "he's been learning a lot" from Nelson and "he's always sharing his wisdom in the receiver room."
The 23-year-old Cooper is entering his fourth season. Last season, Cooper finished with 48 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been hampered by injuries, including a hamstring injury at Tuesday's organized team activities.
Raiders coach Jon Gruden described it as a "little twinge in his hamstring."
Back in February at the NFL Scouting Combine, Gruden said Cooper would be the focal point of the offense. Cooper said he's relishing the opportunity.
"Obviously as a receiver, you want to go out there and make plays for your team and win," he said. "So for him to say that, it really meant a lot to me. I’m just ready to come out here and work and prove that I deserve to have those opportunities.”
As far as having Gruden as the head coach, Cooper said he's enjoying every moment of the fiery coach.
"He brings a lot of excitement to the team," he said. "He’s funny. He makes us laugh a lot in the meeting rooms, but he’s also really serious as well. So it’s been real cool so far.”
Comments