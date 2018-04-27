How excited is Jon Gruden adding Martavis Bryant to the Raiders?

When Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was a color analyst on ESPN, he got to see team's practices. That includes the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Who caught his eye was wide receiver Martavis Bryant.
For this week's NFL Draft, the Raiders traded their third-round (No. 79) pick (from Arizona) to Pittsburgh for the 6-foot-4-inch Bryant. Gruden immediately knew what he was getting.
“We’ve been looking for a size receiver, a big receiver," Gruden told reporters Friday. "We’re looking for a fast receiver and he’s fast. I’ve seen the Steelers practice in my previous position. The man knows how to practice. The guy knows how to prepare. He’s been through a lot in his life and he’s got something to prove and I think we’re catching him at the right time. I got a lot of confidence in this young man.
"I think a change of scenery can unleash his greatness, and (to) put him in the lineup with Jordy Nelson and Amari Cooper and Jared Cook and Derek Carr excites me a lot.”
In 2017, Bryant had 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t play the 2016 season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
Bryant said he learned a lot when he had to sit out a season.
“Just a reality check and just seeing all the people who were there for me, who was really there and who wasn’t," he told reporters. "I stayed close to my family and I have a son that’s about to be born, so I just stayed focused on my family and just working out and taking care of myself and being the best Martavis Bryant I can be."
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr welcomed Bryant to the team on Twitter. It didn't stop there. Bryant said he talked with Carr and said the ex-Fresno State star was "very excited."
The 26-year-old Bryant said he has a lot to prove.
“It’s a clean slate and a fresh start for me," he said. "I don’t want to be just a one-dimensional player. I have a lot to work on, all aspects of my game. I’m going to do that, just to prove to myself that I can be great.”
